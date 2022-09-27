Sky Stream plug and play streaming service announced

Sky has announced Sky Stream, a new plug and play streaming device and service that will land in the UK from October 18.

Sky Stream is the latest offering from the team that brought you the Sky Glass TV. With this device, however, you can watch Sky content on any TV over Wi-Fi without the need of a satellite dish. Just plug it into any TV set via a spare HDMI port and you’re ready to go.

On the content side, it utilises the Sky Glass UI to offer a window onto the broadcaster’s formidable range of content, as well as popular streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, as well as domestic services like iPlayer and ITV Hub.

It’s possible to create persona Playlists from the whole range of apps and channels, whether live or on demand, and the content will be saved in the cloud for whenever you’re ready to watch. The classic Sky Glass Restart feature allows you to jump to the beginning of live TV content.

The compact Sky Stream unit supports 4K or UHD playback where available, and it’s also Dolby Atmos ready.

The Sky Stream box will be available to buy from October 18. Combined channel packages start from £26 per month on an 18-month contract with a £20 set-up fee, or £29 per month on a 31-day rolling plan with a £39.95 set-up fee.

You can also opt for the Whole Home pack for an extra £12 a month, which lets you stream to up to five additional Sky Stream devices in your home.