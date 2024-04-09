Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Shure introduces MV7+ microphone for content creators

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Shure has taken the covers off its latest microphone with the reveal of the MV7+.

Building on the award-winning MV7, Shure says the MV7+ has been engineered for “discerning streamers, podcasters, and musicians” alike. With its Voice Isolation Technology, Shure claims the microphones will focus on the user’s voice, avoiding background noises that could spoil audio quality.

New for this model is the onboard Digital Signal Processing (DSP) engine, which powers features such as an “improved” Auto Level Mode, a Digital Popper Stopper for enhanced plosive control, Real-time Denoiser and Adjustable Reverb.

The Popper Stopper removes harsh ploisive sounds to avoid acoustic distractions, while the improved Auto Level Mode is able to automatically adjust the microphones’ gain based on the distance, volume and room dynamics to balance the audio performance.

There’s also a customisable LED touch panel, with over 16.8 million colours to choose from in order to visualise sound levels or “engage an ambient pulse effect”. Tap on the LED Panel Live Meter and it’ll instantly mute the microphone for privacy.

Those who buy the MV7+ will also benefit from the free MOTIV Mix Desktop app, which provides users with the ability to configure settings for the microphone. It’ll also offer the possibility of multi-track recording, as well as routing to support users with more control over live streaming and recordings.

Connectivity comes in the form of a hybrid USB-C and XLR output, offering the ability to connect to a laptop or iOS/Android smartphone.

The MV7+ Podcast Microphone will be available in black or white colours. The black version is available now from the Shure website, with pricing starting at $279 / £279. The white version will be available for the same price but is goes on sale Summer 2024. There is also a special bundle available, with the MV7+ Podcast kit that includes the black colourway version and a Gator mic stand. Prices for that version start at $299.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors' code of practice to underpin these standards.

