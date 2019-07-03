Yesterday, Samsung revealed an August 7 launch date for the upcoming Galaxy Note 10. The launch came with a short trailer teasing a couple of the phone’s features, but another hint may have been hidden in plain sight.

Samsung’s teaser video for the upcoming Note 10 launch featured an S Pen stylus drawing a circle – which then becomes a camera. Obviously, a new S Pen was expected with the device, but the tease also seems to hint at a rumoured centrally-positioned camera cutout.

However, it seems there is one more detail that may reveal something else about the phone’s design – more specifically, it’s colour options. Take another look before we reveal all:

Notice anything suspicious? Well, notable Twitter leakster IceUniverse did:

The colour of the shadow seen when the S Pen is drawing the camera outline seems remarkably similar to the Magic Silver colour introduced for the Galaxy S10 Plus in some regions.

It isn’t an exact match, and it is possible it could just be a neat effect chosen for the video, but it does seem like more than a coincidence.

In the UK, the S10 Plus is currently available in Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue and Canary Yellow. We don’t yet know if any of these colours will be returning for the Note 10 alongside the potential Magic Silver inclusion.

The Magic Silver colour variant on the new Galaxy Note 10 could prove popular. The colour definitely offers something different to the other options on offer – providing a light, mirror-like back with shifting tones.

As with most big phone releases, there’s been a ton of leaks and rumours thus far about the Galaxy Note 10 – we even heard about the launch date a few weeks ago.

A few Note 10 leaks have pointed towards the phone being an absolute performance beast – with some stunning benchmark scores appearing in the wild. We’ve also heard the Note 10 launch may bring a new and improved wireless charger along with it.

