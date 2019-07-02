Samsung fans won’t have to wait much longer to see the firm’s next generation phablet.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be launched at a Galaxy Unpacked event on August 7 in New York, and you’ll be able to follow proceedings via live stream on Samsung’s website.

The official announcement video prominently features the S-Pen, the trademark accessory for smartphones in the Galaxy Note series, along with a small camera positioned underneath, which acts as the point in an exclamation mark. This promotional design surely indicates a renewed focus on camera performance for Samsung’s latest flagship.

From what we know so far, we’re expecting a triple camera on the rear of the phone, aligned vertically rather than horizontally for the first time in the series’ history.

The main camera is rumoured to be a 12-megapixel sensor with a three-stage variable aperture: f/1.5 to f/1.8 to f/2.5. Alongside this we expect to see a 16-megapixel ultrawide angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture and 123-degree field of view, plus a 13-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor to complete the set.

This rumoured camera lineup would be an impressive array for almost any smartphone, but the close resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy S10‘s setup leaves us wanting to see a little more.

The camera tease in the video, accompanied by previous rumours of a Galaxy Note 10 Pro variant, could perhaps mean an impressive new camera option included with the top-of-the-range model. But we’ll just have to wait and see if those suspicions are confirmed in early August.

Samsung will be fervently hoping that this event dispels all the bad memories of the botched Samsung Galaxy Fold launch. Expected to hit shelves in April, the cutting-edge foldable device has instead been delayed indefinitely after compromising screen problems surfaced just days after journalists first got their hands on them.

Fortunately, the Galaxy Note line is far better established and should have none of the teething problems associated with first-generation products, so we expect to see a smooth launch this time around.

