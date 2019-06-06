Renders have been released showing an impression of what the Galaxy Note 10 might look like. But the lack of one key feature will disappoint Samsung fans.

Renowned tech tweeter @OnLeaks has unveiled renders of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, but it no longer has the 3.5mm headphone jack prized by audiophiles. The other details check out with the rumours we’ve heard at this point, so the renders give us our best look so far at exactly how the as-yet unreleased flagship could turn out.

The images of the device show that the signature S-Pen is retained, and the selfie camera is present in a centralised cut-out at the top of the 6.3-inch QHD+ display. The rear camera has three sensors arranged vertically. By design alone, the Note 10 is shaping up to look radically different to the Galaxy Note 9. Fellow leaker Ice Universe gave his two cents on the image, claiming that a Pro version of the device will add a Time-of-Flight camera on the rear.

Even though it’s not expected to be released until September or October this year, there has already been plenty of exciting speculation making the rounds about the Galaxy Note 10. Among the rumours: a 6.66-inch screen, 4500mAh battery and a brand-new Exynos 9825 processor. We can’t wait to see whether the finished product lives up to these expectations.

Its predecessor, the Galaxy Note 9, impressed us immensely when we put it under review. The battery comfortably lasts a day’s use, the huge uninterrupted display is stunning, and the S Pen stylus is a very handy and unique piece of smartphone hardware. The camera is also excellent (albeit with some aggressive image processing), and the performance is very smooth while scrolling and powerful enough for handling demanding games. On thing’s for sure — whatever it looks like, the Note 10 has got a high bar to clear.