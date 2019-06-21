Samsung has registered two new wireless charging devices intended for the next generation of its mobile tech — the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Watch 2.

Samsung’s latest FCC filing shows its intention to release brand new wireless charging cradles for its biggest smartwatch and Galaxy Note 10 launches of 2019.

GSMArena reports that the Note’s charger is named EP-N5200, and is rumoured to pack 20W of power across two coils. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch 2 charger is named EP-OR825, and while the output is unknown the input is reported to be 5V at 1A=5W.

The Galaxy Note 10 Pro, the most premium model in the new lineup is also expected to have a 4170mAh battery, and support for 25W wireless charging. The camera set-up is expected to be very similar to that of the Galaxy S10, and the screen size has been rumoured to be 6.3-inch for the standard version and a whopping 6.75 inches for the Pro variant. You won’t have to wait much longer to get your hands on the all-singing-all-dancing phablet — it’s expected to launch on August 7 (but be prepared to spend big, as we expect that it will cost around £1000/$1000)

There are far fewer rumours to go on when it comes to the Galaxy Watch 2. When we reviewed the first Galaxy Watch last year we found it to be a great smartwatch with all the top-notch fitness and music hardware you could expect, but it was sadly let down by a lack of apps, the underwhelming Bixby assistant, and limited support for Samsung Pay. Let’s hope that Samsung is working on these issues as well as wireless charging support.

There have been some setbacks to wireless charging’s progress recently, in particular, Apple’s promised AirPower device that supposedly could charge three devices simultaneously. So it’s good to see manufacturers persevering with improving the wireless charging experience, as the potential convenience (augmented by Qi being a universal standard) should make it a go-to option for many more people than currently take full advantage of it.