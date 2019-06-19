Report: The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch on August 7

Slowly but surely, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 release schedule is coming together. Back in June, we heard that the handset would go on sale on August 10, and now CNET has heard from sources “familiar with the company’s plans” that the launch event will take place three days earlier, on Wednesday August 7.

That will be in the form of a Samsung Unpacked event, just like last year. And it’ll be at the same venue as the 2018 Note 9 launch event too, taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, although the report did stress that could be subject to change, two months out.

What to expect in August? Well, we’ve heard plenty of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 rumours, and the general consensus seems to be that we can expect two handsets: a ‘pro’ version with all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a Note device, and a more budget-friendly version, akin to the Samsung Galaxy S10e from earlier this year.

Precise differences are still up in the air, but you can expect both to offer S Pen support as ever, and you can expect the camera tech to get a boost from last year’s dual-camera array. According to one tipster, the original plan was for the Note 10 to be buttonless, but it didn’t live up to Samsung’s “rigorous testing” procedure, so was jettisoned.

Of course, the very fact that we’re talking about a new Galaxy Note handset as a certainty is a pretty impressive development, given the events of just three years ago when Samsung was forced into a worldwide recall of its Note 7 devices. At the time, people were speculating whether the company could ever salvage the brand, and it’s a PR triumph that nobody is seriously predicting Samsung abandoning its line of phablets any time soon.

Are you holding out for a Samsung Galaxy Note 10? Let us know on Twitter: @TrustedReviews.