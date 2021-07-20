Samsung Unpacked: Bixby seems to confirm August 11 date

The next Samsung Unpacked event has long been rumoured for August, with most leakers coalescing around the 11th as the likely date. Now it seems that Samsung has confirmed this in a roundabout way via its virtual assistant Bixby.

As spotted by SamMobile, if you press the Bixby button on your Samsung Galaxy smartphone, and then ask “when is the next Unpacked” you get a response in Morse code. When we tested this on an available handset, it was accompanied by the message “listen carefully”, but SamMobile says it sometimes says “can you crack the code?” instead.

Regardless, the series of beeps and pauses translates to August 11, so it appears that the leakers have been proved correct.

According to reliable leaker Evan Blass, Samsung intends to bombard viewers with new products at the upcoming Unpacked event. Rather than just introducing new foldables in the forms of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung is set to introduce two new Galaxy Watch 4 models, the Galaxy Buds 2 and the Galaxy S21 FE.

It’s the last of these which is the most surprising. Just over a month ago, the strong rumour was that production of the Galaxy S21 FE had been suspended due to the ongoing chip shortage, and Samsung’s need for available components to power the foldables. Whether that report was incorrect or if the S21 FE will be available in smaller numbers as a result is something we shall have to wait and see.

The foldable phones, however, will grab the limelight, as the world waits to see if rumours of a 20% price cut come to pass, or if the handsets will remain as prohibitively expensive as the previous two generations. If Samsung can reduce the price significantly, this could yet be the year when foldables go mainstream.