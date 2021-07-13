Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 S Pen support confirmed

It’s been rumoured for some time, but we now have confirmation that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will indeed support the S Pen, just like the Galaxy S21 Ultra before it.

The news comes via an FCC filing, spotted by 9to5Google which details key information about the upcoming S Pen Pro – a larger version of the S Pen with added Bluetooth support, announced by Samsung back in January.

While the listing promises compatibility with all Galaxy products that support S Pen, the text also details a handful of products that support the ‘air actions’ feature, and it’s here where the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 gets a mention, alongside a number of products that are already available, from the Note 20 Ultra to the Galaxy Tab S7.

The listing surely also puts the final nail in the coffin of a new Galaxy Note this year, as only the Note 20 Ultra, Note 20 and Note 10 Lite are listed in that section. This isn’t exactly new information, but is disappointing all the same.

What isn’t clear from this listing is whether an S Pen – Pro or regular – will come bundled with the Galaxy Z Fold 3. For the Note series, it was an integral part of the product, and had a place to dock so that you never lost it, but for the more recent Galaxy S21 Ultra, it was an optional accessory with no place to tuck it away when not in use. As a result, Samsung sold a special case with a slot for S Pen storage.

The cases aren’t the sleekest

It’s likely that Samsung will do the same again here. While a device with a foldable screen does present logistical problems for case makers, a number of companies stepped up with their solutions for the first two generations, so there’s no reason Samsung couldn’t make its own.



S Pen support has long been rumoured for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, and was even spotted in what appears to be leaked marketing material from the company. Certainly it makes sense: a device that unfolds into a larger tablet form is the perfect canvas for doodling and annotating documents, after all.

We’re expecting the foldable to debut next month alongside the smaller Galaxy Z Flip 3, and now there’s more evidence to suggest that they’ll be getting a big price cut and possible free extras to drive mass adoption.

The next Unpacked event, which could also feature Galaxy Buds 2 and a new Galaxy Watch 4, should be a must watch, so you’d be well advised to keep August 11 free.