Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 appears in 360-degree videos

Yesterday, we got a clear look at what appeared to be leaked marketing material of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldable. Today, this has been corroborated via 360-degree videos from reliable tipster Evan Blass.

The looped GIFs are short, but show exactly the same design as seen yesterday, with the same playful two-tone design and larger external display. The main body of the phone is one colour, while the camera and external screen area is a black bar along the bottom of the (closed) handset.

The camera array is now vertical, rather than horizontal as it was with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, and the screen is significantly larger. Yesterday’s report indicated that the external panel had grown from 1.1-inches to 1.9-inches, which should make it a lot more useful for absorbing data without needing to open the phone up.

Both leaks have the same wallpaper, perhaps indicating that they come from the same source. Note also that the handsets shown by Blass are the same colours as those pictured yesterday, although the original source suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 3 could sell in as many as eight different hues: dark green, light violet, beige, grey, black, pink, dark blue and white.

We’ll know more when Samsung reveals the Galaxy Z Flip 3, which is expected to be showcased alongside the company’s other foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, at an Unpacked event in August. Yesterday’s leak suggested this could be as soon as Tuesday 3, but the August 11 date on the external screen of the renders makes us wonder if Samsung has something in line for then.

The big question on everybody’s lips is whether this will be the generation where Samsung cuts the price of its foldable range, given the steep $1449/£1399 RRP that the Galaxy Z Flip 5G launched with last year.

One report a few weeks ago claimed that a cut of as much as 20% was planned in, though yesterday’s leak indicated a far more modest $50 reduction. If the various sources are correct, we’ll know for sure next month.