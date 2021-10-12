Samsung tries to head off doubts over Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3 durability

Samsung has released a video offering a glimpse at the process for testing the durability of its new foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3.

Over on the Samsung Newsroom US website, the company issued a post offering a glimpse ‘Behind the Scenes of How Samsung Tests the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Flip3 5G’. This runs through some of the stringent processes that the two foldable phones were put through during development.

Samsung highlights the “all-new materials” it developed like Armor Aluminum, and mentions the use of environmental chamber, water resistance, S Pen usability, and folding tests in the production of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3.

Those folding tests in particular ensure that both new phones can survive 200,000 folds, which equates to five years of frequent usage.

An accompanying minute-long video runs through some of these robot-assisted processes. It’s faintly hypnotic.

You might well wonder why Samsung chose now to release such a video. After all, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have been on the market since August.

With the iPhone 13 range hitting shops recently, it might make sense for Samsung to remind consumers of its own unique smartphone offering. Especially given that Apple’s latest phones aren’t exactly ripping up any design playbooks.

But the nature of this video suggests that it might be a direct response to troubling reports surrounding the toughness of Samsung’s latest foldables. There have been claims that the Galaxy Z Flip 3 display is prone to cracking around the hinge, calling into question its durability.

We found the Galaxy Z Flip 3’s increased durability to be a big plus point in our review, but of course that’s just one handset among millions, tested over a week or two.