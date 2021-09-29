 large image

Huawei said to be readying a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 rival

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Huawei could be working on a new compact foldable phone of its own to take on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Moto Razr 2020.

That’s the claim being made by tipster Panda is bald over on China’s monolithic Weibo social network.

The leaker states that the Huawei Mate V, as it’s to be called, will arrive later in 2021. With Huawei set to hold a global launch event in Vienna on October 21, it would seem to be a decent bet that we’ll hear more about this new flippable phone then.

This would be the first flip-style foldable from the brand after the Huawei Mate X and Huawei Mate Xs both went with a larger fold-out tablet design, more in line with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It seems the Huawei Mate V will pack the same Kirin 9000 processor that powered the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. While it’s a capable performer, it’s not quite up to the Snapdragon 888’s standard, which might suggest that Huawei is looking to undercut the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 on price.

That’s all we have in terms of information on the Huawei Mate V right now, but it’s certainly going to be a challenge to hit the ground running in this space. As the underwhelming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and poorly received Moto Razr 2019 went to show, first generation flippables don’t tend to be the finished article.

Still, if any company has the hardware ingenuity to make this stick at the first time of asking it’s Huawei. At the time of its release, the Huawei Mate X gave the Samsung Galaxy Fold a serious bloody nose.

