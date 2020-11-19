Samsung trademarks hint at 2021 plans for QLED TV range

Samsung has recently registered a number of trademarks for its TVs, and it hints at what we could expect from the company in 2021.

With 2020 almost over and televisions now subject of Black Friday deals, attention is turning towards 2021. Spotted by the folks over at 4KFilme and FlatpanelsHD, Samsung has registered several trademarks that includes QLED Neo, QLED Platinum, QLED+, QLED Z and Quantum Matrix and Samsung QNED.

Related: Every Samsung TV explained

It was around this time in 2019 that Samsung trademarked Dual LED, Zero Bezel and Infinity Screen, all of which came to fruition through its 8K TVs and more affordable QLED and Crystal UHD models.

There’s no concrete evidence as to what the names could mean, but to indulge some idle speculation, it could suggest a revamp of the range itself. Neo is a reference to new – or perhaps the bods over at Samsung are big fans of Keanu Reeves’ character from the sci-fi series – while Quantum Matrix sounds like it could be related to the Quantum AI Processor or reference to a new display technology.

Related: Best TV

The QNED tag refers to Quantum Nanorod Emitting Diode, a new type of display technology. Apparently a QNED display can generate superior contrast ratios and higher brightness levels, and SamMobile reported in the summer that Samsung was looking to start investing in production of QNED displays in the second half of 2021. That doesn’t sound like we’ll be seeing them soon, but it suggests that Samsung is pursuing the technology.

It certainly sounds like a lot of names to bandy about, and if there’s a new range it could lead to confusion among consumers. Or perhaps we’ll all just end up calling them QLEDs regardless.

There has been much speculation that Samsung is looking to enter the mini-LED TV market as early as 2021 if reports out of Korea are true. Samsung’s QD-OLED displays are expected in the next few years, merging the brightness of QLED with the contrast and black levels of OLED. Last we noted, QD-OLEDs were rumoured to be arriving after 2021. There is, of course, Micro-LED TVs that Samsung has been plugging away at, but that technology is still considered to be too expensive for mainstream consumer adoption.

With CES 2021 going online, it’ll be interesting to see what TV manufacturers have up their sleeves when the event starts in early January.

TV & Audio Editor Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …