Samsung prepping Mini-LED TVs for 2021?

With 2020 TV ranges available, TV manufacturers are looking towards 2021 and it looks like we could be seeing some new tech from Samsung in the form of mini-LED TVs.

2021 could be the year mini-LED technology enters mainstream consciousness, with Apple thinking about using it for its 2021 iPad Pro. TVs could soon be getting a mini-LED boost if it’s to be believed, as Samsung is looking to introduce mini-LED technology to its range.

It was reported in the summer by Korean website etnews that Samsung is developing a mini-LED TV that utilise small LEDs around 100 to 300 micrometers in size as part of the backlight. The idea is that when these LEDs are arranged close together that brightness is better, contrast ratios are higher and black levels greatly improved with assistance from the TV’s local dimming technology.

However, the issue with mini-LED seems to be similar to what’s holding back micro-LED. The process of producing them is apparently complicated and incurs high costs. Chinese manufacturer TCL showed off its 8K mini-LED at CES 2020, but they looked as if there were still in the early phase of development.

Whatever the case may be, it seems that Samsung is pretty bullish about the success of its (potential) mini-LED sets. Recent reports have suggested that Samsung is looking to sell 2 million mini-LED TVs in 2021, though other reports have suggested this figure concerns how many the Korean intends to produce or ship in 2021.

Potential sizes include 55-, 65-, 75 and 85-inch 4K models, and that these TVs would exist in the premium price range of the TV market, going toe-to-toe with OLED.

Samsung has shown off its mini-LED technology at trade shows, but this sounds like they are getting serious about the exploiting the technology. Less is known about the status of micro-LED, which still appears to be a while off (if not several years) from entering widespread production. LG Display is another brand supposedly investigating a series of LCD TVs with microLED technology, but not much has been heard about that since early 2020.

There’s also the figure of QD displays on the horizon, intended to marry the best attributes of QLED and OLED in one form. Production of QD displays are thought to be starting in 2021, with Panasonic and Sony apparently interested in using the tech in their TVs.

