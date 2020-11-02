Black Friday Deals 2020: November is here and that can only mean one thing – Black Friday is just around the corner and we’ll be bringing the best Black Friday deals right here.

It’d be an understatement to say that things feel a little different with this year’s Black Friday sales. On top of all the obvious stuff that’s kept us homebound over the last couple of months, we’ve only just wrapped things up with this year’s (albeit delayed) Amazon Prime Day sale.

If you’re dreading the idea of diving into another gargantuan sale after Prime Day then fear not, as with every year Trusted Reviews will be on hand to deliver the best deals of the Black Friday event, right here, just for you.

Taking the stress out of Black Friday, this page will allow you to get to the best Black Friday tech deals quickly and before they sell out. To make sure that you don’t miss out however, we recommend keeping this page bookmarked so that you can jump back to it at a moment’s notice. Once that’s sorted, take a gander below at some of the early Black Friday deals that are currently live.

Best Early Black Friday Deals

Even though the main event is still a few weeks away, it hasn’t stopped some retailers from jumping on the bandwagon early (Amazon, we’re looking at you). In the run up to Black Friday, expect to see some early bargains dropping right here.

Deal: Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for just £19.99

Deal: Amazon Fire TV Cube for just £69.99 (lowest price yet)

Deal: Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Tracker for just £129.99

Deal: Amazon Kindle e-reader for just £49.99 (save £20)

What is Black Friday and which retailers are involved?

Black Friday is the biggest sales event of the year for both consumers and retailers. Starting out in the USA as a means of kicking off the Christmas shopping season, Black Friday has evolved into an online and gradually global phenomenon.

Black Friday is so big that at this point, it’s probably easier to list the retailers that don’t take part in the extravaganza. In the UK, all the biggest names including Amazon, Currys PC World, John Lewis, eBay, AO and Very take part.

What were the best offers during last year’s Black Friday?

Last year’s Black Friday sale had some stonkingly good deals, and the event’s highlights should give us a good idea of what to expect this year. For instance, on the smartphone front, you could upgrade to a Pixel 4 with 20GB of data for just £29 a month and £9.99 upfront. As if that wasn’t enough, the contract included a free Google Home Hub (worth £119 on its own). Fingers crossed, we might see a similar deal drop on the even better Google Pixel 5.

Anyone on the lookout for cheap smart home products were also in luck, as shoppers could bag two Google Home Mini smart speakers for just £34. Given that the newer Google Nest Mini is now readily available, there’s a good chance that the upgraded speaker could be involved in a similar deal, or maybe the recently released Google Nest Audio.

It was also a pretty good to time to be a gamer (or a Nintendo Switch owner if we’re being specific), with Nintendo’s first party games such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Pokemon Shield dropping to £36.99 at Currys PC World. The Switch Lite also saw a price drop to £179.99 across the board, meaning we could be in store for an even heftier discount this year.

What is Cyber Monday?

Back when Black Friday was still concerned with brick and mortar sales, Cyber Monday offered up an online alternative immediately following the event, and with a tech-focused approach. Of course, while Cyber Monday has since lost a lot of its identity to Black Friday, the sale still remains and is now considered the last opportunity to bag some tech bargains that you might have missed over Black Friday.

Just as with Black Friday, we will also be covering the Cyber Monday sale here at Trusted Reviews, so be sure to stick with us if you plan on frequenting both sales for a bargain.

