CES 2021 will be taking place as an online-only event next January, the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) announced today.

The annual event, which has brought tech brands from all over the world together for more than fifty years, will abandon its usual Las Vegas location this year in light of continued global health concerns surrounding Covid-19.

The CTA typically plays host to tens of thousands of exhibitors, customers and media in the Las Vegas Convention Center and across the city every January – a feat that would be difficult to pull off safely given the ongoing pandemic.

Related: Our top TVs, gadgets and laptops from CES 2020

According to the CTA, the all-digital conference will allow the tech community to share ideas, introduce products and participate in the event from the comfort of their homes and offices across the globe.

Online attendees will get a front-row seat to major announcements via virtual keynotes and conferences, be invited to explore products and services with product showcases and live demos, and be able to engage with brands and business connections through live interactions, meetups and roundtable discussions.

Related: Best phone

It seems the CTA is making the most of this opportunity to experiment with an all-digital event.

“For CES, the pandemic gives us an opportunity to reimagine how we use our platform to bring our community together in a meaningful way, and enable our exhibitors to meet their customers and to reach new audiences”, said CTA President and CEO Gary Shapiro in a video shared on Twitter today.

The association has already revealed that it plans to combine the best of the physical and the digital for its next in-person event in 2022 and we can’t wait to see what that means for the annual tech conference.

CES 2021 will take place online in the first week of January next year. It’s one of many big tech conferences to cancel or go all digital since the global pandemic started. Computex and E3 were both effected this year as was MWC.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …