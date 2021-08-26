Samsung site confirms Galaxy S21 FE’s existence

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was MIA at the company’s recent Galaxy Unpacked event, but evidence is mounting that the smartphone’s release date is nearly upon us.



Just yesterday, the phone showed up in the Google Play Console developer database, confirming some key specs in the process. Now Samsung itself has revealed the existence of the phone itself on its French website.

As spotted by SamMobile, Samsung France has a page promising buyers a two or four-month subscription to YouTube Premium when they buy an eligible Samsung Galaxy smartphone or tablet. Sure enough, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is mentioned in the small print list of eligible phones, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung has prematurely revealed the S21 FE before it technically exists. Earlier this month, the Samsung Instagram account seemed to include a S21 FE handset as part of a back-to-school photoshoot – something easily missed by the company due to its similar look to the regular S21. The tell-tale difference is in the camera, which is moulded into the plastic frame on the newer model, rather than a distinctly coloured metal part, as it is on the original.

That cheaper frame is one of a handful of changes Samsung is rumoured to be making to ensure that the S21 FE can be more competitively priced than the original S21. It’s also rumoured to have less RAM and a lower resolution screen, which is a small price to pay if it does indeed maintain the high-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset of the original.

The excellent Samsung Galaxy S20 FE arrived at £200 cheaper than the original S20, and if the company can repeat this pricing with the S21 FE then it’s likely it will have another winner on its hands.

And if the handset is appearing in Samsung promotions and the Google Play Console, then it’s likely a release is just around the corner, with one report suggesting a Q4 release date in the pipeline. Though given the ongoing chip crisis, it may be that like the Pixel 5a, it’s release is distinctly more limited than we’d like.