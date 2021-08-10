Samsung Galaxy S21 FE briefly appears on company Instagram

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE isn’t official yet, but we just had the biggest hint yet that a release could be imminent as Samsung published – and then abruptly deleted – an Instagram post prominently featuring the upcoming mid-range handset.



“What’s in your backpack for #BackToSchool?” the post asked, alongside a photo of a backpack featuring a laptop, some true wireless earbuds (possibly the Galaxy Buds Pro) and the handset in question (screenshotted by SamMobile). “Get up to speed fast with the right tools for school.”

To the uninitiated, the lavender pink handset could be a standard Samsung Galaxy S21 unit, which does come in the same colour. But the dead giveaway is the camera panel, which appears to be part of the same moulded plastic frame, rather than a distinctly coloured metal part as it is on the original phone.

Compare the Instagram post above to the picture of the original S21 at the top of the page, and the difference should become clear.

If that wasn’t a big enough clue, the fact that Samsung deleted the photograph without warning shortly after publication certainly backs up the theory.

Samsung, of course, has its latest Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow, and the presence of this post suggests we may well get a good look at the S21 FE longside the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2 and two varieties of Galaxy Watch 4.

It’s rumoured to inherit the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor as the main S21, backed up by 8GB RAM and 128- or 256GB of internal storage. The camera, meanwhile, could be the same array as used on last year’s S20 FE, which means a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 12MP ultrawide lens and an 8MP sensor with 3x optical zoom.



It’s surprising that we’re now at the stage where the S21 FE is treated as a ‘when’ not ‘if’ product. As recently as June, reports were circulating that the phone had been cancelled due to the ongoing chip shortage, with Samsung said to be instead funnelling its limited supply of components to its upcoming foldable phones in an effort to make the format go mainstream.

Evidently that’s not the case with the phone now appearing on Samsung’s own Instagram account – even if the picture ultimately ended up being deleted.