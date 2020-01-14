Samsung S9 Galaxy looks set to receive full Android 10 soon

Another beta version of Android 10 has landed on previous Samsung flagships, but the full version still hasn’t arrived.

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus are receiving the sixth beta version of Android 10 — and we may have to wait until the end of the month before the full-fat version is rolled out. It may be frustrating that users of 2018’s handset still have to wait, but it is at least reassuring that the update is set to arrive eventually, as it appears that the Samsung Galaxy S8 has been ditched from the official update schedule. If you have an S9 handset, you can download the latest software if you’re enrolled in the beta programme, via the Software Update option of the Setting app.

There’s no wonder that users are keen to get the upgrade to Android 10 as there’s a host of nifty new features you can get your hands on with the new operating system. To start with there’s Dark Theme, which provides your smartphone with a black and grey interface so as not to strain your eyes. Live Transcribe is a handy new time-saving tool that turns speech into text instantaneously, while Focus Mode is also another productivity option that lets you silence distracting apps so that you can work or study in peace.

News of this software update comes not long before we expect a major new hardware launch from the South Korean tech brand; namely, the Samsung Galaxy S20. Previously expected to be known as the S11, this upcoming smartphone is set to launch on February 11 and will pack an upgraded chipset with 5G connectivity, along with potential camera upgrades that could include a 108-megapixel resolution sensor and a telephoto zoom of 5x or even more.

