When will my Samsung phone get the Android 10 update?

Samsung isn’t exactly known for being first out the gate when it comes to OS updates but which is why you may justifiably be wondering when/if your Galaxy phone will be getting Android 10.

Luckily we’re here to help, scroll down to find out all the latest information on which Samsung phones will be getting updated to Android 10.

Samsung often takes a little longer to update its devices to the latest operating system because the brand has its own custom overlay, known as One UI.

Aside from the standard Android 10 features, Samsung is promising smaller pop-up notifications, embedded loading indicators and simplified button arrangements with the new update to minimise distractions when you’re watching content on your smartphone.

The OS will also feature new digital wellness features as well as a more advanced dark mode and a smarter lock screen to automatically adjust colours to preserve your battery and to keep your text and icons visible.

Samsung Beta

While Samsung doesn’t have any plans to release a full version of Android 10 just yet, the company has recently announced a beta programme inviting select Galaxy S10 users to be the first to test out the new One UI update on their smartphones.

If you’re interested in being one of the first S10 users to have a go at Android 10 and to have your say on the update, you can find out how to get involved here.

Related: Best Phone

Which Samsung phones are we expecting to get Android 10?

Samsung generally promises its customers two major OS updates on a smartphone model before cutting that device off, meaning the chances of the Android 10 One UI overlay coming to any handset released before 2018 is somewhat slim.

Here are the Samsung phones we’re expecting to get the full Android 10 treatment in the nearish future:

Related: Android 10

When will cheaper Samsung phones get Android 10?

Samsung still hasn’t managed to roll Android 9 out onto many of its more affordable handsets so, if you’re using a less popular or significantly older Samsung handset, you probably shouldn’t hold your breath for an Android 10 update anytime soon.

Staff Writer Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …