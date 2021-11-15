Samsung Galaxy S21 FE fully revealed in huge leak

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE remains one of our most anticipated phones and while it might not arrive this year, we do at least know a lot about it.

We were mightily impressed with the Galaxy S20 FE and have been eagerly anticipating the follow-up, which many assumed would appear during the summer. While the phone hasn’t been made official yet, this latest leak shows off just about everything there is to know about it.

Like the first FE (or Fan Edition), the S21 FE is expected to be a more affordable version of the current Galaxy flagship. These details (via Coinbrs) reveal that the S21 FE will be powered by either a Qualcomm or Exynos chipset – specifically the Snapdragon 888 and Exynos 2100.

Offering a duo of chipset options is hardly a new move for Samsung, however this is slightly surprising. While the S20 FE was available in both Exynos and Qualcomm variants, these were used to distinguish between the 4G (Exynos) and 5G (Qualcomm) models. With both these newer chipsets being 5G, it seems like Samsung could have stuck with the same everywhere.

The leak also suggests they’ll be 12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, a 4500mAh battery and an in-display fingerprint sensor. What’s a little disappointing is the relatively slow 15w charging.

For the camera, expect to see a 64-megapixel main sensor paired with a depth sensor and ultra wide camera. We wouldn’t be surprised if the main difference between the S21 FE and the regular S21 is the strength of the optics. You also lose the zoom camera present on the S21.

The screen sounds fairy similar to its sibling though as it measures 6.4-inches and has a 120Hz refresh rate along with a cutout in the middle for the selfie camera.

While we do have plenty of details about the phone, a release date still has not been officially confirmed. The latest talk suggests Samsung could hold an Unpacked event early in January to finally reveal the S21 FE.