Samsung has just unveiled the Galaxy Book Flex – one of two new laptops by the company that meets the requirements of Intel’s Project Athena program.

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is a new 2-in-1 that stands alongside a new Samsung Galaxy Book Ion and a refreshed Galaxy Book S.

Samsung has been in the laptop game for some time now but has failed to establish its PC division in the same way it has in mobile. However, the new Galaxy Books look like the biggest indication yet that Samsung is taking computing seriously.

Samsung is yet to reveal comprehensive details about the new Flex but we’ve brought together all we know about the new 2-in-1 so far. Make sure to check back as we’ll be updating this page with all the new Galaxy goodness as we get it.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex price – How much does it cost?

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex has not yet been confirmed.

Given the price of devices it would appear to be in competition with, the Flex will likely to sit somewhere in a price range of £800 to £1500 – depending on any customisation options made available.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex release date – When is it coming out?

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex will be available from December 2019.

We don’t yet have an exact release date or precise locations for the release of the new 2-in-1 but you’ll hear it here first when we do.

What is the Samsung Galaxy Book Flex?

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex is a new 2-in-1 laptop that – unlike the Galaxy Book S or Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – is a device with a 360-degree hinge rather than a detachable screen.

The screen itself is available in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. More excitingly, the displays on both the Galaxy Book Flex and Galaxy Book Ion will be the world’s first laptops with a QLED display. The QLED display enables improved contrast and deeper blacks for a significantly improved picture.

The overall design of the laptop is not too dissimilar to the Surface Laptop 3, offering an aluminium body. However, the Flex has a much more angular and rigid-looking design.

The Galaxy Book Flex also comes with an enhanced S-Pen that offers the gesture controls from the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex specs – how powerful is it?

The Galaxy Book Flex will have a 10th Gen Intel Core Ice Lake processor on board – meaning it’ll come with integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics for lightweight gaming and media editing.

The rest of the specifications are yet to be revealed. However, we do know the Samsung’s new device is part of Intel’s Project Athena. Being part of Project Athena means the device has been verified to meet certain target specifications and features, including instant resume, fast connectivity, virtually all-day battery life and four hour’s of battery charge in just 30 minutes.

