Samsung unveiled a new laptop called the Galaxy Book Ion during the Samsung Developer Conference.

The upcoming laptop sports many impressive features, including the world’s first QLED display on a laptop, Intel’s Comet Lake 10th Generation processor and ultra-portable, lightweight magnesium design.

The Galaxy Book Ion is also confirmed to meet the required specifications to be verified by Intel’s Project Athena innovation innitative. This simply means the laptop meets the criteria Intel believes to be the most important for the average user.

For everything else on the Galaxy Book Ion, keep reading on.

Related: Samsung Galaxy Book Flex

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion release date – When is it coming out?

The Samsung Galaxy Book Ion will launch in December.

Samsung is yet to confirm an exact release date for the upcoming laptop, but we’ll update this article as soon as we find out.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion price – How much will it cost?

The price of the Samsung Galaxy Ion is yet to be confirmed.

We have reached out to Intel and Samsung to find out price details, and will update this article as soon as we hear something.

Related: Best Laptop 2019

What is the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion?

The Galaxy Book Ion is a new laptop from Samsung designed for “demanding multi-threaded workloads” on the go. Thanks to Intel’s Comet Lake 10th Generation processor, this looks to pack a serious performance punch.

Despite the powerhouse performance though, the Galaxy Book Ion rocks a lightweight magnesium frame. There are no exact details on the weight just yet, but Samsung looks keen to promote the portability of this device, so we’re expecting to weight little over 1kg.

The Project Athena certification also leaves us to assume this laptop will offer super-speedy connectivity, virtually all-day battery life, a four-hour battery charge in 30 minutes and ‘instant resume’ so the device immediately jumps back into action as soon as you life the laptop’s lid.

Perhaps the most exciting feature though, is the QLED panel. The Galaxy Book Ion is among the very first laptops to feature a QLED screen, which is likely to offer fantastic contrast and deep, accurate blacks for an improved picture.

The laptop will be available in two different sizes, with the choice of 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models.

Related: Apple MacBook Pro 2019

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion performance – How powerful will it be?

Intel’s Comet Lake 10th Generation processor is running the show on the Samsung Galaxy Book Ion, and will likely boast one of the fastest performances seen on a laptop yet.

There’s no confirmation on which SKU will be integrated into the device though, so we can’t yet offer a precise estimate on the performance. We’re expecting a number of configurations to be made available though.

Unlike the new Galaxy Book Flex though, the Ion won’t have an integrated graphics engine in the processor. Judging from Samsung’s provided information and the lightweight build, it’s also very unlikely the laptop will feature a dedicated graphics card. This means this laptop won’t be able to handle video gaming or intensive video editing well.

Computing Writer Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focussed on everything computer-related, giving him a v…