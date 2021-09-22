 large image

Samsung adds 5G and Windows 11 to the Galaxy Book Pro 360

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Samsung has announced the Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G, which will not only support 5G connectivity, but will also become the first Samsung laptop to ship with Windows 11.

This will be an updated model of the existing Galaxy Book Pro 360, which features a 360-degree hinge that allows users to flip into a makeshift tablet. The 13-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen also makes a return, ensuring that colours will be bolder and brighter when compared to conventional LCD screens. 

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G will be powered by an 11th Generation Intel Core processor with Intel Xe graphics, which should be easily powerful enough to zip through day-to-day productivity tasks. Other features include a fingerprint scanner embedded in the power button and support for Thunderbolt 4

The convertible laptop will also come with an S Pen, which Samsung claims is now 2.2x thicker. This will allow users to doodle and sketch on the touchscreen, increasing the versatility of this laptop compared to traditional clamshell models. 

Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G
Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G

We gave the original Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 a 3-star review when we reviewed it back in June 2021. Our reviewer, Andrew Williams, said in his verdict:

“The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is a disappointing 2-in-1 laptop: the speakers aren’t great, the keyboard is shallow and I find it hard to appreciate the brilliant aspects of OLED with such a reflective screen. It’s still a decent lightweight laptop, but you’ll find more joy with the LG Gram range.”

It seems unlikely that the addition of 5G and Windows 11 will make a big difference to that score, but they’re still welcome additions for Samsung’s convertible laptop. 

The Galaxy Book Pro 360 5G is set to launch on 5 October 2021, with pre-orders opening on 22 September. The 2-in-1 laptop will cost £1349, but you’ll only get 256GB storage at that price, which may not be enough if you’re dealing with a lot of photos and video. 

