Ring Video Doorbell introducing automated responses for your door

Gemma Ryles
Staff Writer

Can’t get the door? No worries, Ring is introducing a new feature that allows you to choose pre-recorded messages that play when your doorbell is pressed

There are even more ways to avoid getting the door, as Ring has introduced the ability to record messages that will play when someone presses your doorbell.

So, with eligible Video Doorbells, you can activate a preset option for how you want your doorbell to respond. There are six presets available that include phrases like, “We can’t answer the door right now, but if you’d like to leave a message, you can do it now”.

And if someone chooses to leave you a message, you can either watch it in real-time using Live View or, if you’re a Ring Protect subscriber, access the message for up to 30 days by going into your Event History.

If you just need a couple more minutes, you can ask the visitor to wait with phrases like, “Hi! Please wait. It may take me a moment to answer,” so you shouldn’t have to worry about missing a delivery again.

The eligible devices that will work with this new feature are:

If you want to set up Quick Replies, follow the instructions below:

  • Open the Ring app
  • Go into the Control Centre
  • Go into the New Features section
  • Pick between six preset responses for your Ring Video Doorbell

There are also options that allow you to choose how long it takes before your Video Doorbell will reply after being pressed, ranging from immediately to 20 seconds.

If you’re interested in getting yourself a Video Doorbell or want to see what one’s are on the market today, check out some of our reviews for the Ring Video Doorbell Pro and how we thought the Ring Video Doorbell compared to the Nest Hello.

Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
