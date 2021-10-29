Resident Evil Village could be getting some free DLC

Anyone been missing a certain Ethan Winters recently? Well good news, Resident Evil Village may be getting some free DLC.

Capcom has made a teasing announcement that Resident Evil Village, the latest entry in the Resident Evil franchise, may be getting some DLC for free sometime in the future.

The announcement was made subtly in the company’s annual integrated report, which looks at the studio’s year as a whole as well as gives some hints as to what we can expect in the future.

The director and executive officer of Capcom, Yoichi Egawa, briefly mentioned what the company was planning for its latest development strategy, with hints that Resident Evil would have its own special part to play.

Egawa mentioned that the company would be taking account of the situation regarding free additional DLC content, mentioning titles like Resident Evil Village and Monster Hunter Rise.

It’s not clear when the DLC content will become available and in what capacity, but during the E3 panel earlier in the year, Capcom confirmed that the studio was working on an additional DLC due to popular demand, but not much more has been said since then.

There is DLC for Resident Evil Village available; the Trauma Pack DLC came with the Complete, Deluxe and Collector’s version of the game, but was not filled to the brim with extra content, but mostly cosmetic changes.

This also brings up if the new free DLC will be cosmetic based or content-based, but seeing as the company have said that this DLC is being made due to popular demand, it would be disappointing if it didn’t include any new levels or gameplay that fans can try out.

Resident Evil Village follows on a few years after Resident Evil Biohazard; you play again as Ethan Winters and you’re tasked with finding your baby daughter Rosemary and trying to figure out what happened to your wife, Mia, as monsters and supernatural elements continue to plague your life.

For more Resident Evil content, feel free to check out our review of the latest game using the link prior, you can also find it on Steam for cheap since it’s the annual Halloween Sale.