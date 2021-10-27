 large image

How to watch Hocus Pocus on Halloween in the UK

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Scary season reaches a screaming crescendo this weekend, which means you’ve only got a few days before Halloween to enjoy spook-tacular movies. Here’s how to watch Hocus Pocus in the UK.

Hocus Pocus is one of the few Halloween staples suitable for almost all the family. Scares are pretty mild, the characters are outlandish, light-hearted moments are abundant and, at its core, it’s a pretty heartwarming story.

It’s rated PG, so it comes down to parental discression.

Hocus Pocus is available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK. As it’s a Disney movie, the company naturally has exclusivity from a streaming perspective. There are no free Disney Plus trials anymore, but you can sign up from £7.99 a month.

Of course, that’s not the only way to watch. You can buy the movie to keep for £9.99 in SD and £11.99 in HD from YouTube, Google Play Movies, Apple TV and Amazon Prime.

That means you’ll be able to watch every year on most of your devices, in case you don’t want to subscribe to Disney Plus anymore.

What is Hocus Pocus about?

The 1993 classic sees a trio of witches, the Sanderson Sisters – who were executed in 17th century Salem – accidentally revived into 300 years on.

Naturally, they quickly return to their wicked ways and only a high school girl, some new arrivals in town and a talking cat cursed by the devilish deviants can prevent disaster. The feline friend happens to be the brother of terrible trio’s last victim.

The film features a young Thora Birch, who’d eventually wow us all in films like Ghost World, fighting the good fight. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Majimy play the relentless witches seeking to recapture their lost youth via the souls of unsuspecting local children. Overall, this one’s a hoot.

