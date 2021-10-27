How to watch The Evil Dead this Halloween

We’re getting close to Halloween, and to celebrate the spooky season it only makes sense that we re-watch some classic horror movies.

Winter is closing in, but if you still want to hold on to autumn for a little longer, now is the perfect time to re-watch some classic horror movies.

The Evil Dead franchise is pretty iconic at this time of year. Directed by Sam Rami, The Evil Dead follows a group of five friends that accidentally unleash evil in a cabin in the woods, resulting in some pretty gory shenanigans.

How to watch The Evil Dead in the UK

Currently, in the UK, there are no streaming services that offer The Evil Dead alongside a subscription, which means you’ll need to be ready to pay a little money to relive the horror.

You can rent or buy the movie off Amazon Prime, but take note that even if you’re a Prime member you won’t be able to watch it for free.

What is The Evil Dead about?

The Evil Dead came out all the way back in 1981 in the era of the ‘Video Nasties’. The film follows five friends who decide to take a trip to a cabin in the woods, where they find a mysterious book and tape.

Unsurprisingly, the protagonists are unable to leave well enough alone, and end up releasing a primordial evil, which doesn’t end up going too well for them.

The evil they release turns out to be flesh-possessing demons, but we’ll let you watch which of the five characters succumb to Rami’s classic slapstick horror, or splatstick, if you will.

There are also three other films in the Evil Dead series, as well as a television series and a remake, so if you enjoy the first film there’s nothing stopping you from stepping back into the whacky and unfortunate world of Evil Dead.