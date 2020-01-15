Report: Samsung to launch Galaxy Buds+ in February

With the Samsung Galaxy S20 due to launch next month, it looks like the company may have another trick up its sleeve – or more accurately, in its ears.

A follow up to its true wireless headphones – the Galaxy Buds – are in the works according to “reliable sources” speaking to SamMobile. And while the Galaxy Buds Plus offer some solid improvements across the board, at this point it doesn’t look like there’s anything in the way of new features.

First, the bad news: there won’t be any active noise cancellation. There’s no sugarcoating this: that’s a real disappointment, especially given Apple’s Pro version of the AirPods have it as their main selling point.

So what are you getting with the Plus version of the Galaxy Buds? Well, improvements in three key areas: sound quality, microphone quality and battery life.

In terms of specific information, only the latter two have clear metrics – there will be double the number of microphones, and the battery size has grown from 58mAh to 85mAh – but the report does mention “improvements to the overall sound quality” too.

These are all welcome changes. We liked the original Galaxy Buds, but they didn’t exactly blow us away when we reviewed them last year. “If you’re thinking about picking up a Galaxy S10 and fancy getting a pair of true wireless earphones at the same time then the Galaxy Buds are a solid option,” Alastair wrote at the time, while praising the gym-ready design and “wonderfully comfortable fit.”

However he was easily able to name rivals with better sound quality and battery life in the form of both the TicPods Free and Amps Air 2.0. Hopefully the improvements outlined above will see the Galaxy Buds Plus pulling ahead overall.

We should find out soon enough. SamMobile reckons the new Galaxy Buds will be launched at the next Samsung Unpacked event on February 11. If past form is anything to go by, it’s possible they’ll be offered as a pre-order bonus for early adopters of the Samsung Galaxy S20 too…

