Real Madrid vs Barcelona − Where and when to watch El Clasico tonight

The two biggest football clubs in the world meet at the Bernabeu this evening, for the second LaLiga El Clasico of the season. Here’s how to tune in to Real Madrid vs Barcelona tonight, no matter where you are.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona kick-off time

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is set to kick off at 8pm GMT, which is 9pm local time in Madrid, which is where the match is being played.

If you’re based in the US, that’s 3pm Eastern Time or 12pm Pacific Time.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona TV channel

Real Madrid vs Barcelona is being shown on the newly-launched LaLigaTV (Sky channel 435, Virgin TV channel 554).

LaLigaTV costs £5.99 per month for Sky TV customers, but you can bundle it with access to Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 for £9.99 per month.

The bundle is available to Virgin Media customers too, costing £9.99 per month.

You can also sign up for LaLigaTV via the Premier Player streaming service, which costs £5.99 per month. There’s another streaming-only bundle for LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1 and Premier Sports 2 that costs £9.99 per month.

How to live stream Real Madrid vs Barcelona − even if you’re not in the UK

You can also live stream the clash via Premier Player or the Premier Sports app. Here are some quick-links you need to get started:

Premier Player | Web

Premier Sports app | iOS

Premier Sports app | Android

Premier Sports recommends you sign up to Premier Player before downloading the app.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona − Match preview

Are Real Madrid going to get a repeat of last season? After a disastrous showing against Ajax in the Champions League, they lost to Barcelona and were left with nothing to play for but pride for the rest of the season.

Los Blancos are behind Barcelona in the league table, but whether Barca have the better team or not is certainly up for debate.

The Blaugrana have been heavily reliant on Lionel Messi − moreso than usual − throughout this season, and have looked anything but extraordinary for most of it.

Real Madrid too have looked more solid than spectacular over the course of this campaign, but even after their painful defeat at the hands of Man City in midweek, they should be confident of beating their arch-rivals today.

