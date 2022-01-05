 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Razer and Fossil have made a limited edition ‘X’ Gen 6 smartwatch

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Razer and Fossil have collaborated to make a limited edition “X” variant of the Gen 6 smartwatch.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is an upgrade on the base model we reviewed last year, that brings a couple of design changes and custom Razer Analog, Text, and Chroma watch faces to the wearable.

As a piece of hardware it remains all but identical, which based on experience reviewing the Gen 6 is no bad thing. The Gen 6 was the first wearable to be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which, based on our experience using it will provide users with noticeable upgrades in speed and performance compared to older Wear OS watches.

According to Fossil, there is an overall 30% boost in performance, with more efficient power consumption and better application load time.

The Razer X Gen 6 will run with Wear OS 3 by Google, following in the footsteps of the Fossil Gen 6 and Fossil Sport. Wear OS 3 will be eligible for an update in 2022, alongside other updates that should help to improve overall user experiences. Until the update arrives it will continue running on the older version of Wear OS.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6

In terms of design, the Razer X Gen 6 features a 44mm black case and three exclusive watch faces as well as elements of the Razer interface. The 1.28-inch touchscreen display has 326 pixels per inch and is swim-proof up to 3 ATM.

It also comes with two custom-designed and interchangeable 22mm silicon straps in both black and Razer’s iconic green.

This wearable reaches a charge of 80% after just 30 minutes of charging, according to Fossil, with the aim of tracking your sleep throughout the night and then quickly charging the watch in the morning.

The Razer X Gen 6 can track sleep history, monitor restfulness and set goals using the Sleep Tile, so you can keep an eye on your sleeping habits.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6

Plus, this wearable boasts an upgraded heart sensor which should allow for continuous tracking and overall improved signal accuracy, as well as a new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer’s blood oxygen measurements to see how well the body is circulating oxygen throughout the day.

And as a bonus, users will still be able to enjoy the wellness updates that were previously released from the Fossil Group, including Cardio Fitness Level tracking which shows an estimation of VO2 max using user biometrics and resting heart rate statistics to indicate overall cardiorespiratory health over time.

Razer X Fossil Gen 6

Hands-free notifications and tethered calls, using the built-in microphone, meaning that users can stay connected without needing to reach for their phone.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be available to buy this month from both the Fossil and Razer website, alongside selected retail stores, in a limited quantity of just 1,337 units. It currently costs £319/$329.

You might like…

Cambridge Audio unveil two new Alva Bluetooth streaming turntables

Cambridge Audio unveil two new Alva Bluetooth streaming turntables

Kob Monney 37 mins ago
CES 2022: All the major announcements from the huge tech show

CES 2022: All the major announcements from the huge tech show

Max Parker 1 hour ago
Lenovo CES 2022: All the new Yoga, ThinkBook and Legion laptops

Lenovo CES 2022: All the new Yoga, ThinkBook and Legion laptops

Hannah Davies 2 hours ago
Loewe celebrates 99th anniversary with extravagant bild s.77 OLED TV

Loewe celebrates 99th anniversary with extravagant bild s.77 OLED TV

Kob Monney 3 hours ago
Ring Alarm gets smashing update with Glass Break Sensor

Ring Alarm gets smashing update with Glass Break Sensor

David Ludlow 3 hours ago
Redmi K50 official specs reveal a mid-range monster

Redmi K50 official specs reveal a mid-range monster

Jon Mundy 5 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.