Razer and Fossil have made a limited edition ‘X’ Gen 6 smartwatch

Razer and Fossil have collaborated to make a limited edition “X” variant of the Gen 6 smartwatch.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch is an upgrade on the base model we reviewed last year, that brings a couple of design changes and custom Razer Analog, Text, and Chroma watch faces to the wearable.

As a piece of hardware it remains all but identical, which based on experience reviewing the Gen 6 is no bad thing. The Gen 6 was the first wearable to be powered by the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ Platform, which, based on our experience using it will provide users with noticeable upgrades in speed and performance compared to older Wear OS watches.

According to Fossil, there is an overall 30% boost in performance, with more efficient power consumption and better application load time.

The Razer X Gen 6 will run with Wear OS 3 by Google, following in the footsteps of the Fossil Gen 6 and Fossil Sport. Wear OS 3 will be eligible for an update in 2022, alongside other updates that should help to improve overall user experiences. Until the update arrives it will continue running on the older version of Wear OS.

In terms of design, the Razer X Gen 6 features a 44mm black case and three exclusive watch faces as well as elements of the Razer interface. The 1.28-inch touchscreen display has 326 pixels per inch and is swim-proof up to 3 ATM.

It also comes with two custom-designed and interchangeable 22mm silicon straps in both black and Razer’s iconic green.

This wearable reaches a charge of 80% after just 30 minutes of charging, according to Fossil, with the aim of tracking your sleep throughout the night and then quickly charging the watch in the morning.

The Razer X Gen 6 can track sleep history, monitor restfulness and set goals using the Sleep Tile, so you can keep an eye on your sleeping habits.

Plus, this wearable boasts an upgraded heart sensor which should allow for continuous tracking and overall improved signal accuracy, as well as a new SpO2 sensor, which tracks an estimate of the wearer’s blood oxygen measurements to see how well the body is circulating oxygen throughout the day.

And as a bonus, users will still be able to enjoy the wellness updates that were previously released from the Fossil Group, including Cardio Fitness Level tracking which shows an estimation of VO2 max using user biometrics and resting heart rate statistics to indicate overall cardiorespiratory health over time.

Hands-free notifications and tethered calls, using the built-in microphone, meaning that users can stay connected without needing to reach for their phone.

The Razer X Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will be available to buy this month from both the Fossil and Razer website, alongside selected retail stores, in a limited quantity of just 1,337 units. It currently costs £319/$329.