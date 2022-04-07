Q Acoustic E120 is an easy to install wireless audio system

With the E120, Q Acoustics is entering into the custom install market, and it aims to make the process easy peasy.

Q Acoustics has announced the E120, an installed wireless audio system suitable for any room or garden office. Intended for music or even watching movies on the TV, the E120 can, according to Q Acoustics, “fill any room with dynamic, immersive and superior stereo audio”.

Powered by a class D stereo amplifier, the E120 has 2 x 25W of power at 6ohms, and has been optimised for Q Acoustics’ in-ceiling and in-wall speakers.

But if you don’t have Q Acoustics speaker then fret not, any pair of passive speakers, “including cabinet designs between 6-8 ohms”. Speaker outputs can be configured as stereo or dual mono by using a small switch, while a pair of speakers “can be wired in series on each output to support even distribution of sound in larger rooms.”

The unit can stream audio from popular music streaming services via Bluetooth from mobile devices, laptops an digital audio players. Those who a listen to classic ‘wireless’ can enjoy DAB+ and FM broadcasts with up to five presets available to configure to your liking.

Its IP54 water resistance rating means it can be installed in bathrooms or kitchens, the bundled remote is splashproof at IP67 so you could even use it in the bath.

2x 3.5mm analogue inputs along with a mini-TOSLINK are included to facilitate use with a TV, while its rear analogue audio output could be used to plug into a subwoofer, external power amplifier or another E120 system.

The 3.2-inch colour touch screen can be used to control playback and shows details such as track, artist and album name. The E120’s internal light sensor capable of automatically setting the brightness levels of the screen, or dimming settings can be manually altered.

The device comes in a choice of white and black finishes, priced at £429 when it goes on sale towards the end of April. There’s also the option of purchasing the E120 in a bundle with in-ceiling and in-wall speaker combinations, which are listed below.