The PS5 is official and it’s coming at the end of 2020, Sony confirms

Sony Computer Entertainment has officially confirmed the PS5, including the console’s name, release date and innovation coming to certain elements.

The company’s next-generation console will be known as ‘PS5’ which is honestly what many of us expected, given the hardware’s naming conventions over the last several decades.

Sony made the announcement on the Japanese PlayStation Blog, with President and CEO Jim Ryan finally spilling the beans on PS5 and some of the new ideas it will be bringing to the console space.

But first, let’s dig into the release date. PS5 will officially be launching in the latter months of 2020, aiming to make itself known in player’s homes before the big holiday period.

Once again, this news isn’t too surprising and lines up with previous speculation. Time will well whether Microsoft will follow in Sony’s footsteps and have a similar release window for Xbox 2.

The blog post also goes into further detail regarding the console’s controller – which is now be formally known as the Dualshock 5. It will contain haptic feedback in the triggers, providing accurate feedback when playing games. It will also have a USB-C connection, providing a faster, more sufficient means of charging.

Ray tracing, which was previously teased for PS5, has also been expanded upon and will be hardware-based. The newly implemented SSD will also help increase boot times and the general speed of applications across the board.

Bluepoint Games, a studio renown for creating stellar remakes, with Shadow of the Colossus being a particular highlight, are also working on a big project for the next-generation console.

“We’re working on a big one right now,” says Marco Thrush, president of Bluepoint Games. “I’ll let you figure out the rest.” We’re crossing our fingers for a fully-fledged remake of FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls, a first-party property Sony would be foolish not to revive.

