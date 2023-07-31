PS5 gaming is about to get much more immersive

As well as a pretty substantial UK price cut, the Sony PS5 is closing in on some pretty awesome new features.

A new software beta is rolling out to testers that includes support for the Dolby Atmos immersive audio feature, which could be an amazing boost for PS5 gamers with compatible sound systems.

Essentially, it’ll allow the 3D audio “powered by Tempest 3D AudioTech to be enjoyed on compatible Dolby Atmos-enabled HDMI devices such as sound bars, TVs, or home theatre systems.” The support includes overhead channels too, Sony revealed on the PlayStation blog.

Elsewhere, Sony is adding the ability to experience haptic feedback within PS5 UI navigation and support for absolutely massive 8TB M.2 SSDs. You’d have to go some with the PS5 game downloads to fill that sucker, but the way things are going, you can never have too much space.

Sony is also adding a pretty significant accessibility feature, which will allow a second person to provide an assist through a second controller. It’s a great option for a more collaborative experience.

Sony adds: “You can now assign a second controller to one account as an assist controller, and use two controllers to operate your PS5 console as if you were using a single controller. This feature introduces a new way for you to enjoy games collaboratively with others or help a friend or child navigate a particularly challenging section of a game.”

There are also a bunch of minor tweaks to the console’s social features, such as the ability to respond to messages with emoji. Sony isn’t guaranteeing all of these features will make it into the final version of the software. The beta is invite only, for now.