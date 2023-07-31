Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Currys just beat its own incredible PS5 bundle offer

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

If you thought Curry’s original Sony PS5 sale bundle was good, the retailer has served up an even better bundle with two games.

Right now you can buy a Sony PS5 disc-edition for £429 including Gran Turismo 7, Lego Star Wars and a DualSense controller.

You can pick the console up in store or you can get free delivery in 3-5 days, so it’s possible to get the PS5 in time for the weekend.

Incredible PS5 bundle now comes with two games

Get the PS5 (disc edition) with Lego Star Wars and Gran Turismo 7 for just £429 at Currys. That’s a saving of over £100.

Considering the PS5 on its own costs £449 at full price (which it was last week), you’re effectively saving £40 on the console and getting two free games for the privilege.

The total value of the bundle is £532.98 (going by Currys current prices on the two games), so you’re saving more than £100. The console itself still has the same 825GB of storage and Blu-ray drive and it’s a brand new model, so there are certainly no strings attached here!

It’s currently unclear how long Sony will keep the PS5 price cut official for, so it might be wise to get in on this deal while it lasts.

The addition of Gran Turismo 7 to the bundle is certainly a welcome one. Our reviewer gave it a 4.5-star score. He praised the accessible and engaging campaign, wide range of features, great visuals and sound and the manner in which the DualSense controller excels.

He wrote: “One of the more accessible and engaging entries in the series, Gran Turismo 7 offers tremendous breadth of features and an excellent driving experience in a very polished package. As a driving experience, GT7 glides along fabulously – it’ll make a virtual petrolhead out of you.”

