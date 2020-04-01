The PS4’s popularity has spiked ahead of the PS5’s arrival

Console sales are surging, with millions of people locked up at home, trying to entertain themselves. Current-gen consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One have been flying off the shelves, as the arrival of their next-gen successors, the PS5 and Xbox Series X, draws ever closer.

New market data from GSD shows that, for the week beginning Monday, March 16, console sales rose by 155%.

That’s an astonishing figure, and shows that a lot of people are turning to gaming to get them through this period of isolation. 259,169 consoles were sold, with the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One all shifting a surprisingly high number of units (via GamesIndustry.biz).

While the PS4’s successor will soon be on the market (the PS5 is due ‘Holiday 2020’), it’s still a fantastic gaming system and is becoming cheaper as the release of the PS5 nears. At the moment, you can pick up a 500GB PS4, with a game, for around £250. It’s even cheaper to pick up a second-hand console too.

Compare that to the price tags we’re expecting to see slapped on the PS5 and Xbox Series X and we can see why the PS4 is selling like hot-cakes. We’re expecting something in the £400-£500 range, so potentially a PS4 is around half the price a PS5 will be on release.

However, it’s clear that the most important factor in this sales spike is the near-global lockdown that’s going on due to the spread of Covid-19. We’ve seen similar spikes in demand for streaming sites, video chat services and basically anything that will keep people entertained at home.

If you’re locked away at home, self-isolating, home-schooling, or working from home, you might be considering picking up a console too, or some new games. If you are, we’ve got a wealth of buying advice on the best consoles, games and entertainment to make lockdown that bit more bearable. Try some of the guides below…

