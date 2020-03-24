Disney Plus vs Netflix: How do the two streaming services compare?

Disney Plus vs Netflix: The wait is over − Disney Plus is now live in the UK. If you’re thinking of signing up to the service, one of the key questions you may have considered is how it compares to Netflix, the long-reigning top dog in the streaming world. Here’s how the two giants stack up against each other.

Disney Plus vs Netflix: Free trial

Both services offer a free trial to would-be users, but the free trial for Netflix is significantly longer than the Disney Plus free trial.

The free trial for Disney Plus spans seven days, while the Netflix free trial lasts 30 days.

To sign up for Netflix’s free trial, follow this link, choose the right plan for you (details below), enter your payment details, and set up an account using an email address and password.

Disney Plus vs Netflix: Price

Disney Plus only offers one subscription tier, whereas Netflix has three subscription plans can choose from.

Here’s how much a Disney Plus subscription costs:

£5.99 per month (£71.88 over the course of a year)

£59.99 per year (equivalent to £4.99 per month)

Here’s how much Netflix costs:

Basic (one screen at a time, max quality SD) − £5.99

Standard (up to two screens at a time, max quality HD) − £8.99 per month

Premium (up to four screens at a time, max quality 4K HDR) − £11.99 per month

However, since a Disney Plus subscription includes access to 4K and HDR content, and a single account lets you stream up to four different shows or films on four different devices at any one time, we think it should be compared to Netflix’s 4K HDR Premium plan.

The difference between £5.99 per month (£4.99 if you sign up for a year) and £11.99 per month is significant. That said, actually finding 4K content is much easier on Netflix than it is on Disney Plus.

Disney Plus vs Netflix: Content

Here’s where we move from fact and figures to personal preferences.

And in fact, there’s an argument to be made that these services aren’t really competing very much at all, in that they aren’t really courting the same people.

Both streaming services have a huge library of content at their disposal, but Disney Plus’ catalogue is, as you’d expect, very family-friendly. It’s packed with big-hitting golden oldies and the entire Marvel and Star Wars portfolios, but there isn’t much in the way of original, created-for-Disney-Plus content.

In fact, at the time of publication there are only 13 Disney Plus originals.

Netflix, on the other hand, offers a far broader mix of different genres, and its content library is constantly in flux. There’s way, way more original content on Netflix than there is on it rival, but considering how fresh the Disney Plus platform is, that’s to be expected.

Here’s the full Disney Plus content list for the UK

