Princess Peach has finally joined the Super Mario Lego universe

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

The Super Mario Lego universe just got a little bigger, as Peach has officially joined the party.

In the Adventures of Peach Starter Course, you can earn digital coins and discover various reactions, with each Lego character being interactive.

The Lego Peach, Lego Mario and Lego Luigi figures can connect with each other (specifically two at a time) via Bluetooth, so you can defeat enemies and collect coins with friends.

The Peach figure will have blinking eyes and a chest display and will come with a themed castle, with a throne and the classic Princess Peach stained glass windows we’ve all come to know and love.

Princess Peach Mario set

Peach will also have the same voice and sound effects that we know from the Super Mario games. Alongside Peach, Nintendo has revealed a new line-up of characters that you can play with, including a Yellow Toad, Spike, a Boomerang Bro and Ludwig Von Koopa.

Nintendo is also launching additional character sets soon, including a Lego Super Mario Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion sets and the Lego Super Mario Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion set, to name a few.

This has all come in time for Mario Day, which takes place every year on 10 March. For an easy way to remember it, just think MAR10.

Princess Peach and Super Mario Lego set

All new sets will be available on 1 August, with the pricing specified just below. There is no news on when you can pre-order these sets yet, but we will be sure to update this article when we find out.

  • Adventures with Peach Starter Course for €59.99
  • Goomba’s Shoe Expansion Set for €9.99
  • Fuzzy Flippers Expansion Set for €24.99/$19.99
  • Yoshi’s Gift House Expansion Set for €29.99
  • Cat Peach Suit and Frozen Tower Expansion Set for €69.99/$79.99
  • Peach’s Castle Expansion Set for €129.99
  • Big Spike’s Cloudtop Challenge Expansion Set for €59.99/$69.99

We will also check back in when we know all of the UK and US pricing.

