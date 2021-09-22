 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pokemon Unite out now on iOS and Android

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Pokemon Unite is out now on iOS and Android, bringing the franchise’s first ever MOBA to a mass audience.

The game initially launched on Nintendo Switch on July 21 of this year, and was announced for a September 22 mobile launch in an August Pokemon Presents livestream. It swiftly racked up more than 5 million pre-registrations.

Now the game is available to download for free from the App Store and the Google Play Store. Suffice to say, this is going to be a big one.

Anyone who’s familiar with the original Pokemon format, most recently demonstrated in Pokemon Sword and Shield, or even the location-based mobile game Pokemon Go from 2016, may be a little surprised by Pokemon Unite.

It’s a MOBA, which stands for ‘multiplayer online battle arena’. Famous examples of the genre include DOTA, League of Legends, and – on mobile – Vainglory.

This is a competitive online genre that sees small teams facing off against one another in futuristic sports arenas, indulging in real time scraps, supporting automated units, and attempting to score points against one another.

Pokemon Unite transplants these essentials to the world of Pokemon, with familiar cute critters taking the place of the usual playable hero characters, and plenty of wild Pokemon to defeat in neutral territory. It’s a much more casual take on the MOBA genre than, say, League of Legends: Wild Rift, but you’d expect that given Pokemon’s broader demographic.

You might like…

New Pokémon Snap Review

New Pokémon Snap Review

Ryan Jones 5 months ago
Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Best Switch Games 2021: Our top picks for Nintendo’s hybrid console

Jade King 9 months ago
Best Gaming Phones 2021: the 4 coolest ways to play on Android and iOS

Best Gaming Phones 2021: the 4 coolest ways to play on Android and iOS

Alastair Stevenson 1 year ago

Each 5v5 match takes a fixed 10 minutes to complete, and the winner is the team with the most points at the end of that time. These ‘Aeos’ points are collected by taking on wild Pokemon and banking them at your base.

As you might expect, there’s a hefty in-app-purchase system here, chiefly enabling you to shortcut the character customisation element.

It could be the ideal game to show off that brighter, more fluid iPhone 13 Pro display this Friday.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.