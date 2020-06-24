Pokemon Unite is a brand-new MOBA coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices

The Pokemon Company has announced Pokemon Unite, a new mobile title developed in collaboration with Tencent Games, and it appears to be a MOBA hybrid of sorts.

It certainly wasn’t the announcement many of us were expecting from today’s Pokemon Presents stream, which is the second of its kind in a week or so, the first of which saw the announcement of New Pokemon Snap.

Pokemon Unite is in the works for Nintendo Switch and mobile devices and will pit two teams of five players against each other as they seek to gain experience, complete objectives and collect points that will eventually lead them to victory.

Some of the game’s creatures such as Charmander, Bulbasaur and Squirtle will evolve throughout each match, giving you access to new skills and abilities much like a traditional MOBA like DOTA 2 or League of Legends. Except it’s notably more streamlined, likely so it appeals to a younger and more diverse audience.

Points are earned by defeating enemies and traversing throughout the map, which consists of different environments with their own distinct terrain and qualities. You’ll even find wild pokemon roaming around, which can be defeated in exchange for experience and additional buffs. With any luck, the full experience will feature multiple maps which are inspired by regions from across the Pokemon generations, it would certainly be a cool way to please fans.

Once you’ve collected enough points, you must venture to one of many zones located on the other side of the map and cash them in, although chances are these will be guarded by the enemy. In order to emerge victorious you’ll need to work alongside your friends and conjure up clever strategies and flanking maneuvers.

Pokemon Unite will be “free to start” and will support crossplay across Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. If it takes inspiration from other games in the genre we imagine new Pokemon, cosmetics and other cool bonuses will likely be available to purchase with real world currency. We’ll find out more in the coming months, since The Pokemon Company is yet to confirm when Unite will land in the palm of our hands.

