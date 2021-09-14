 large image

iPhone 13 Pro is official: All the specs, features and colours

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Apple has just unveiled the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max at an event in Cupertino and this will be the true flagship iPhone for the next year. Here’s everything we know so far about the device.

Rumours about the impending release of Apple’s latest round of iPhones have been swirling for months, but the device is finally official.

This isn’t a radical rethinking of the iPhone and in some previous years this might have even been labelled as an iPhone 12S Pro – something previous rumours had suggested might happen.

That’s not to say this doesn’t seem like an exciting update though, as many of the features added are exactly what we felt were missing from the iPhone 12 Pro. There’s also a whole new display, internal design and a brand new camera features to attract upgraders.

The iPhone 13 Pro comes in two sizes (6.1-inch and 6.7-inch) and they’ll sit alongside the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini .

This is breaking news story and we’ll be updating it as we know more…

