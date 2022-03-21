PlayStation has acquired yet another studio

Sony is welcoming Haven Studios into the PlayStation family, with the Montreal-based studio becoming the latest acquisition by Sony.

Haven Studios is based in Montreal and features a team with decades of experience. While the studio itself isn’t a household name, its founder (Jade Raymond) has been the Executive Producer for a number of popular Ubisoft games, including Assassin’s Creed II, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Watch Dogs.

The studio is currently working on its first game; a AAA multiplayer experience with “systemic and evolving world focused on freedom, thrill and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years”.

Not much else is known about the upcoming game at this time so it’s unclear what kind of setting or gameplay mechanics it could adopt.

Sony has worked with this team previously, forming a partnership with the Canadian game studio back in 2021, although this acquisition officially puts Haven Studios under the same umbrella as the likes of Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games and Santa Monica Studio.

Haven Studios will become the 18th studio to join PlayStation, with Sony acquiring five studios only last year, and most recently Bungie, the studio responsible for Destiny and the original Halo games for the Xbox.

This comes at a time when big companies are taking over, with Microsoft recently revealing plans to purchase Activision Blizzard.

Considering Haven Studios does not have the same breadth of games and IPs as Activision Blizzard or Bethesda, it’s hardly a ground-breaking acquisition that will worry Microsoft. But PlayStation fans can still probably look forward to some exciting new exclusive titles.

Do you think that Sony’s acquisition of Haven Studios is a good thing? Let us know what you think on Twitter, and be sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews for all the latest updates on this story.