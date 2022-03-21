 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

PlayStation has acquired yet another studio

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Sony is welcoming Haven Studios into the PlayStation family, with the Montreal-based studio becoming the latest acquisition by Sony.

Haven Studios is based in Montreal and features a team with decades of experience. While the studio itself isn’t a household name, its founder (Jade Raymond) has been the Executive Producer for a number of popular Ubisoft games, including Assassin’s Creed II, Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist and Watch Dogs.

The studio is currently working on its first game; a AAA multiplayer experience with “systemic and evolving world focused on freedom, thrill and playfulness that will keep players entertained and engaged for years”.

Not much else is known about the upcoming game at this time so it’s unclear what kind of setting or gameplay mechanics it could adopt.

Sony has worked with this team previously, forming a partnership with the Canadian game studio back in 2021, although this acquisition officially puts Haven Studios under the same umbrella as the likes of Naughty Dog, Insomniac Games and Santa Monica Studio.

Haven Studios will become the 18th studio to join PlayStation, with Sony acquiring five studios only last year, and most recently Bungie, the studio responsible for Destiny and the original Halo games for the Xbox.

This comes at a time when big companies are taking over, with Microsoft recently revealing plans to purchase Activision Blizzard.

Considering Haven Studios does not have the same breadth of games and IPs as Activision Blizzard or Bethesda, it’s hardly a ground-breaking acquisition that will worry Microsoft. But PlayStation fans can still probably look forward to some exciting new exclusive titles.

Do you think that Sony’s acquisition of Haven Studios is a good thing? Let us know what you think on Twitter, and be sure to check back in with Trusted Reviews for all the latest updates on this story.

You might like…

A new The Witcher game is officially in development

A new The Witcher game is officially in development

Gemma Ryles 23 mins ago
Rumours suggest next MacBook Air has been delayed until late 2022

Rumours suggest next MacBook Air has been delayed until late 2022

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Overwatch 2 beta will open this week for PC gamers

Overwatch 2 beta will open this week for PC gamers

Gemma Ryles 6 hours ago
Bahrain Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Bahrain Grand Prix: How to watch F1 live on TV and online

Kob Monney 1 day ago
Google Maps outage gives Apple Maps a chance to shine

Google Maps outage gives Apple Maps a chance to shine

Chris Smith 3 days ago
How to watch France vs England: Can Ireland still win Six Nations?

How to watch France vs England: Can Ireland still win Six Nations?

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.