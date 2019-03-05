Play Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots on PC today, as long as you’ve got a PS4 controller

A new range of games has been added to streaming service PlayStation Now, meaning you can play Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots on your PC and PS4.

It’s a bit of a cheeky workaround, but considering Konami seems to have tried to put as much distance between themselves and every game Hideo Kojima ever made after his well-publicised departure from the company in the run up to Metal Gear Solid V, this could be your only chance to play the game on a platform outside of its PS3 release. Read more on the PlayStation blog.

Our freelancer Stuart Andrews gave Metal Gear Solid 4 a whopping four and a half stars out of five in his review back in 2008, saying: “The cut-scenes are too long and portions of the gameplay feel antiquated, but this is a dazzling last stand for Solid Snake, and one of the most compelling action games you’ll play this year.”

I’ve played a little bit of Metal Gear Solid 4 over the years, mostly on a friend’s PlayStation 3 at University, and it has a lot of interesting ideas, even though my personal verdict is it pales in comparison to the games that bracket it: Metal Gear 3 and Metal Gear Solid V.

Either way, it’s a key part of the Metal Gear Solid story, and if you want to play it on PC or PS4 this is the way. There’s even a free seven-day trial of the premium streaming service available.

Couple of problems. I’ve used PlayStation Now a little bit now, but there are frequently complaints about lag and latency issues on certain networks. I haven’t experienced these, but it’s worth being aware of before you play something that requires instant reaction like a stealth game.

The service also offers the only way to play the original God of War trilogy, Red Dead Redemption and The Last of Us on PC. The only pain is that the app for the service doesn’t support a mouse and keyboard, nor third-party controllers. If you want to play PlayStation games on your PC, you’ll need to fork out for a DUALSHOCK4 to play them with.

Still, could be worse, right?