Pixelbook 2 price, release date, specs and rumours: What you need to know

The Pixelbook 2 is the fabled, but as yet unconfirmed, next flagship Chromebook by Google.

The device is a rumoured successor to the original Pixelbook that launched many moons ago and was designed to target the same premium space as the Apple MacBook Air 2018 and Dell XPS 13.

Specifically, the original Pixelbook aimed to act as a showcase for what ChromeOS could do and persuade power users and developers to start using the platform.

Though, the at the time, limitations of Chrome OS meant it’s hardware was complete overkill, but the device was generally excellent and to this day remains the benchmark all top end Chromebooks are judged against.

Which is why we’re super excited about the prospect of a new one being in the works. But with so many competing “leaks” and rumours about the Pixelbook 2 doing the rounds, knowing what to expect from Google is a little tricky.

Here to help we’ve created a definitive guide detailing the most reliable looking industry rumblings about the new top-end Chromebook.

Pixelbook 2 release date – When is the new Pixelbook out?

The Pixelbook 2 is expected to launch alongside Google’s Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL smartphones on October 15.

The rumours started earlier this year when an FCC filing believed to be for the Pixelbook 2 appeared. Those rumours then gained fresh traction this week when fresh reports emerged suggesting “sources familiar with the matter” confirmed the Pixelbook 2 and new Google smart speakers will debut alongside the phones at the 15 October event.

Pixelbook 2 price – How much will Google’s new laptop cost?

It’s currently unknown how much the Pixelbook 2 will cost, though going off the original’s pricing, don’t expect it to be cheap.

The most basic configuration of the original Pixelbook retailed for a hefty £1000 when it first launched. We’d expect the Pixelbook 2’s pricing to be in the same ballpark.

Pixelbook 2 specs – How powerful is it?

There’s no official information on the Pixelbook 2’s specs, but we’ll likely find those out on 15 October.

Based off the original Pixelbook’s specs we’d expect it to be fairly powerful, however. The original Pixelbook featured, at the time, a top of the line choice of Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs, 512GB of SSD storage and between 8-16GB RAM. This made it one of the most powerful Chromebook’s on the market at launch.

With Intel’s new 10th Gen laptop CPUs rolling out, we’d expect the new Pixelbook 2 to feature similar current generation chip options. We’d also expect it to have a similar convertible design. The original Pixelbook had a Lenovo Yoga-style 360 hinge and active stylus support.

Outside of this we’d like to see a 4K screen option with HDR/Dolby Vision support. Putting aside the Pixelbook’s creative focus, the move would make sense given the impending launch of Google Stadia.

Google Stadia is a cloud gaming service set to debut later this year. It’ll let you stream current generation triple-A games over the cloud at resolutions up to 4K.

