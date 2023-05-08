 large image

Pixel Tablet revealed in full and Google will be furious with Amazon

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Pixel Tablet is on deck for a full reveal at Google I/O 2023 this week, but one retailer appears to have jumped the gun and spilled the beans.

Ironically, it’s Google’s soon-to-be tablet rival Amazon that has apparently listed the device early. The Japanese arm of the retailer says the tablet will go on sale on June 20. However, release dates may vary in different territories so we shouldn’t read too much into that.

The same applies to the price listed by Amazon.jp. The ¥79,800 translates to around £470. It’s really unlikely that Google will use a like-for-like currency transfer, so again it’ll be a case of waiting until Google I/O for the full word.

One thing we can probably rely on though, is the listed spec sheet for the long-awaited Android-powered tablet. The display, according to the listing, will measure up at 10.95-inches with a 2,560 x 1,600 resolution. It’ll also promise a 12-hour battery life overall.

It promises a slate powered by the same Google Tensor G2 SoC, which will be accompanied by 8GB of RAM. You’ll get up to 256GB storage (although there’s also a 128GB configuration). The listing also speaks of 8-megapixel cameras on both sides of the device.

You can see the now deleted listing in the screenshot below (via Android Police).

Pixel Tablet

The Pixel Tablet was initially announced by Google all the way back in October last year, with the company promising a full reveal and release in 2023.

There’s been very little talk of the tablet since, only the odd leak here and there, including a glimpse at a tablet dock that’ll see it double up as a smart display.

Google I/O is just two dates away, on May 10 and we’ll have full coverage of the event as it happens, with all of the reaction thereafter.

