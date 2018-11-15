Some Pixel 3 users’ messages are mysteriously being deleted

Some Google Pixel 3 users are saying that their messages have been mysteriously disappearing from the Android Messages app.

The issue has been reported by multiple users on Reddit (via Android Police), and it appears to be affecting different users in different ways. Some say entire conversations have been deleted, while others have lost individual messages.

Others say the Android Messages app has been misbehaving in different ways. For instance, by creating brand new threads for existing conversations.

“Woke up this morning and started to receive sms to the incorrect threads,” a report from Reddit user lypia reads. “Then after restarting all my sms threads, except a few, were gone. They’re not in archived either. I have my old pixel so I can back them up, but my pixel 3 deleted all my sms threads.”

It isn’t clear if the problem lies with the Pixel 3 or Android Messages, but Google has acknowledged the problem and is working on a fix, according to The Verge.

“We recently discovered a bug affecting SMS/MMS on a small number of Pixel 3s and are rolling out a fix soon,” a spokesperson for the company said.

9to5Google reports that at least one user has been able to fix the issue by reverting back to an older version of the Messages app.

You can do this by going to Settings, Apps & Notifications, and then scrolling down to Messages. After that, hit App Info, and select Uninstall Updates from the menu.

A multitude of apparent Pixel 3 issues have been flagged up by users in recent weeks, including unexplained battery drain and overheating, poor audio and dead pixels.

However, there is some positive news for Pixel users too. Google this week announced that Night Sight − its dedicated low-light shooting mode − will be rolling out as an update to the Google Camera over the next few days for all generations of Pixel phones.

Have you been experiences problems with Android Messages?