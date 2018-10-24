Google Pixel 3 XL dead pixels report – isolated incident or wider problem?

It’s becoming a little big of a pattern with Google Pixel phone releases. Once the initial excitement wares off, problems with the devices themselves begin to rear their ugly heads.

Following reports of terrible audio quality in video recordings, which Google strangely says is by design, we’re seeing a prominent report of a Pixel 3 XL device with serious display issues.

The influential tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee has posted an image of his personal Pixel 3 XL handset with a permanent line of pink pixels down the middle of the device. Brownlee says the line appeared ‘out of nowhere’ and no amount of resetting the device would get rid of it.

The reviewer, who has a whopping 2.96m followers on Twitter, speculates it may be down to the Samsung panels used on the device. While Brownlee says it may be a limited quality control issue, his following is exactly the kind of tech enthusiast Google is hoping to attract with its Pixel handsets.

In all likelihood this is a largely isolated occurrence, but it isn’t a good look for the company who’s phones have been overwhelming critical successes that haven’t exactly translated into big box office numbers.

Brownlee’s issue comes after reviewers commented on the terrible audio quality in video recordings. In side-by-side comparisons with the iPhone XS Max, recording quality sounded tinny and distant. Google says it has tuned the Pixel 3 microphones in order to minimise background noise and emphasise the spoken word. That may be the case, but the end result of that tuning bad sound.

In a statement, Google said: “We made several advances in the audio recording capabilities of Pixel 3, including enabling stereo recording in landscape mode. When recording outdoors, our tuning is specifically designed to reduce background noise like wind and road noise and overly loud sounds and optimize for audible speech. To achieve this, we selectively de-emphasize some frequencies, which minimizes disruptive noises and optimizes the resulting audio. We do extensive user testing of our products to ensure they are tuned for real world usage, and we’re always looking at additional tuning opportunities based on user feedback.”

Are you an early Pixel 3 or Pixel 3 XL adopter? Are you happy with the performance thus far? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter.