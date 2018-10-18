Google Pixel 3 audio quality in video recordings is really bad – sound familiar?

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3XL handsets are reportedly suffering from an audio quality issue when recording video – a problem that also plagued one of the pair’s predecessors.

The issue has been picked up in early tests by a pair of YouTubers’ video reviews of the device (via AndroidPolice), suggesting Google is still lagging behind some of its rivals in this department.

In his video comparison with the iPhone Xs Max, the reviewer SuperSaf TV negatively compared the Pixel 3 XL’s recorded audio quality with Apple’s largest and latest smartphone. Meanwhile, another tech vlogger Jerome Ortega also noted the tinny and distant quality when recording video using the front facing camera. You can see the comparison directly in Ortega’s video below.

These videos back-up complaints from early Pixel 3 buyers, who’ve complained about the audio quality when recording video using their new smartphone.

Last year Google addressed the problem with a software update, so it’s likely the company will do so once again this time around. However, given the issues in 2017, it’s concerning this wasn’t a priority for the Pixel 3 launch.

The issue appears to be slightly different this time around. The Pixel 2XL audio recording in video mode appeared to be high pitched and distorted, until it was fixed by a Google software update. It’s also strange that the Google phones are being plagued by such an issue given the quality of the cameras is one of the Pixel range’s main selling point.

Ortega points out: “If Google doesn’t get this audio/microphone recording fixed this is going to be a problem. If you’re big into video and it’s a priority, I’d hold off on the Pixel 3 until we get an update.”

Have you noticed any issues with the Pixel 3 or Pixel 3XL since you picked up the handsets? Drop us a line @TrustedReviews on Twitter and we’ll try and get to the bottom of them.