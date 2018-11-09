The Pixel 3 is proving to be the world’s hottest phone in all the wrong ways

The Pixel 3 may be one of the snazziest handsets around, but users continue to bemoan a multitude of problems with the new Google flagship, most recently unexplained battery drain and overheating.

Reports of Pixel 3 overheating issues have taken social media by storm lately, with owners of the device complaining that routine functionality like video calling and audio playback causes the handset to shutdown if undertaken during charging.

A Reddit thread further highlights the issue.

“I’m experiencing overheating and shutdown without warning during video calls while charging. It happened once during a Zoom (mobile app) conference call, and again during a WhatsApp video call. For the Zoom call I was using the Google Pixel Stand, and for the WhatsApp call I was plugged into an Anker 39w Car Charger. “I’ve used these apps for years on other Android phones the exact same way and never experience overheating,” morrisonbrett wrote.

Google apparently issued morrisonbrett with a replacement phone, but it appears the problem wasn’t confined to a single faulty unit.

“Either I received a SECOND unit that has a thermal defect, or it’s just how the phone is and all of us are going to experience it. Again, I’ve never felt this kind of heat on prior Android phones,” the Redditor posted after claiming to have received a new Pixel 3 from Google.

Other users reported similar experiences, including on Google’s own Pixel forums.

“I have recently purchased pixel 3 device. I am seeing issue of overheating while continuously using camera for 5-10 min and video call on whatsapp (15-20mins). Device shows message about the same. And gets turned off,” Satya said.

The cause of the problem remains unclear, and Google has yet to issue an official on statement on the matter, but it’s thought that a future software update may provide a remedy.

All in all, it’s something of a downer that the Pixel 3 continues to be plagued by problems, as it’s otherwise one of the best Android phones around.

Have you experienced any problems with the Pixel 3? Let us know on Twitter @TrustedReviews.