 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Pixel 6a faces early fingerprint sensor security concerns

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Early users of the Google Pixel 6a are reporting a security error whereby anyone can get access to the phone through the fingerprint sensor.

Google’s latest affordable phone isn’t even out yet, but there already appears to be a major issue ahead of its rollout on Thursday.

As Phandroid highlights, several early YouTube reviews of the Pixel 6a have highlighted a flaw that can see anyone gaining access to the phone through the fingerprint sensor. Essentially, the sensor doesn’t appear to be recognising or discerning between individual prints.

One YouTuber illustrates this in the simplest way possible. Geekyranjit only registered their right-hand thumb in the Pixel 6a’s settings menu, yet was able to unlock the phone with their left thumb.

Other YouTubers have brought completely different people in to illustrate the issue.

It’s a considerable security concern ahead of the launch of what could be an extremely popular mid-range phone. Especially given that Google has heralded the security of the M2 security chip as a major benefit of its custom Tensor SoC.

Hopefully Google has a software-update ready for launch day that can address this flaw.

Away from this issue, our own review found the Pixel 6a to be a fine mid-range option, with excellent performance, a classy design, and a reliably strong camera. It’s not quite as balanced a package as the OnePlus Nord 2T, but we gave it the same 4-star score as the other hyped mid-ranger of the moment, the Nothing Phone (1).

You might like…

Next Xbox Series S/X update will get you gaming even faster

Next Xbox Series S/X update will get you gaming even faster

Chris Smith 11 hours ago
Game of Thrones in 4K HDR coming to HBO Max – will Sky follow suit in the UK?

Game of Thrones in 4K HDR coming to HBO Max – will Sky follow suit in the UK?

Chris Smith 12 hours ago
The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed for ‘months’ and may slip into 2023

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum delayed for ‘months’ and may slip into 2023

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
OnePlus 10T will ditch an iconic series feature

OnePlus 10T will ditch an iconic series feature

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Apple Watch ‘Pro’ could debut a serious design revamp

Apple Watch ‘Pro’ could debut a serious design revamp

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
MultiVersus: Release date, characters, beta, release date and gameplay

MultiVersus: Release date, characters, beta, release date and gameplay

Ryan Jones 20 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.